The Volatility of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s (GMVD) Stock: A -54.04% Ratio for the Week

Is It Worth Investing in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Right Now?

The public float for GMVD is 0.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GMVD on April 03, 2023 was 916.51K shares.

GMVD) stock’s latest price update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD)’s stock price has decreased by -45.18 compared to its previous closing price of 1.66. but the company has seen a -54.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, GMVD stock has gone down by -54.04%, with a monthly decline of -54.50% and a quarterly plunge of -71.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 85.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.84% for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -53.17% for GMVD stock, with a simple moving average of -89.31% for the last 200 days.

GMVD Trading at -67.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 85.10%, as shares sank -53.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMVD fell by -54.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8905. In addition, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd saw -72.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

