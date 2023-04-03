The Volatility of bluebird bio Inc.’s (BLUE) Stock: A -28.22% Ratio for the Week

The stock of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has seen a -28.22% decrease in the past week, with a -35.76% drop in the past month, and a -53.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.14% for BLUE stock, with a simple moving average of -47.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLUE is also noteworthy at 0.92.

The average price estimated by analysts for BLUE is $6.80, which is $3.62 above than the current price. The public float for BLUE is 78.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.12% of that float. The average trading volume of BLUE on April 03, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

BLUE) stock’s latest price update

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 3.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Bluebird Bio Stock Is Sliding. The Biotech Plans a Share Offering.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLUE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

BLUE Trading at -40.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares sank -37.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -28.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -54.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 4,290 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Jan 11. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 280,149 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $33,480 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of bluebird bio Inc., sale 3,178 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 242,690 shares at $24,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Equity return is now at value -133.50, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.