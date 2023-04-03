The Southern Company’s (SO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of The Southern Company (SO) has seen a 1.44% increase in the past week, with a 9.28% gain in the past month, and a -3.62% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for SO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 21.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SO is 0.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Southern Company (SO) is $70.54, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On April 03, 2023, SO’s average trading volume was 4.40M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 69.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

SO Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.99. In addition, The Southern Company saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, who sale 1,601 shares at the price of $62.55 back on Mar 01. After this action, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD now owns 75,681 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $100,143 using the latest closing price.

Cummiskey Christopher, the EVP & CCCS Officer of The Southern Company, sale 1,282 shares at $66.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Cummiskey Christopher is holding 27,512 shares at $85,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Southern Company (SO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.