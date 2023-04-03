The -5.83% Simple Moving Average of BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, BB stock has gone up by 18.75%, with a monthly gain of 15.44% and a quarterly surge of 39.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for BlackBerry Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.07% for BB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58.

The public float for BB is 570.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of BB was 6.45M shares.

BB) stock’s latest price update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has increased by 14.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.00. However, the company has seen a 18.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for BB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BB, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

BB Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 39.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, who sale 30,239 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Jan 03. After this action, GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH now owns 76,485 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $103,417 using the latest closing price.

Rai Steve, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 8,958 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Rai Steve is holding 48,655 shares at $29,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.