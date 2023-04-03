The 32.22% Simple Moving Average of Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s (CAAP) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has gone up by 10.41% for the week, with a 7.16% rise in the past month and a 18.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.97% for CAAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.95% for CAAP stock, with a simple moving average of 32.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) Right Now?

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CAAP is at 1.98.

The public float for CAAP is 31.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.02% of that float. The average trading volume for CAAP on April 03, 2023 was 91.40K shares.

CAAP) stock’s latest price update

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 10.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAAP Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAP rose by +10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.64. In addition, Corporacion America Airports S.A. saw 16.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.67 for the present operating margin

+30.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stands at +30.26. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.