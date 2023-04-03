The -13.88% Decline of Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, RPD stock has gone up by 13.95%, with a monthly decline of -5.38% and a quarterly surge of 34.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Rapid7 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.64% for RPD stock, with a simple moving average of -4.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is $52.07, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for RPD is 58.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPD on April 03, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

RPD) stock’s latest price update

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD)’s stock price has increased by 10.92 compared to its previous closing price of 41.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

In the past week, RPD stock has gone up by 13.95%, with a monthly decline of -5.38% and a quarterly surge of 34.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Rapid7 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.64% for RPD stock, with a simple moving average of -4.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $52 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPD reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for RPD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPD, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

RPD Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +13.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.44. In addition, Rapid7 Inc. saw 35.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Thomas Corey E., who sale 41,620 shares at the price of $36.52 back on Dec 16. After this action, Thomas Corey E. now owns 428,074 shares of Rapid7 Inc., valued at $1,520,158 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Corey E., the CEO of Rapid7 Inc., sale 41,619 shares at $36.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Thomas Corey E. is holding 428,074 shares at $1,526,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.28 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc. stands at -18.20. The total capital return value is set at -14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.00. Equity return is now at value 91.20, with -9.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.