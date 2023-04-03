The -13.88% Decline of On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a -1.99% decrease in the past week, with a 37.42% gain in the past month, and a 79.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.93% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 56.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for ONON is 141.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.75% of that float. The average trading volume for ONON on April 03, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has increased by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 30.82. however, the company has experienced a -1.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

ONON Trading at 33.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +36.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.25. In addition, On Holding AG saw 80.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.