Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by analysts is $203.83, which is -$9.85 below the current market price. The public float for TSLA is 2.64B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TSLA was 174.85M shares.

TSLA) stock’s latest price update

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s stock price has increased by 6.24 compared to its previous closing price of 195.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Tesla Reports Uptick in Vehicle Deliveries After Price Cuts

TSLA’s Market Performance

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has seen a 8.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.67% gain in the past month and a 70.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for TSLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.09% for TSLA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $192 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to TSLA, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

TSLA Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA rose by +8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.23. In addition, Tesla Inc. saw 68.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Baglino Andrew D, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $194.36 back on Mar 27. After this action, Baglino Andrew D now owns 65,547 shares of Tesla Inc., valued at $2,040,780 using the latest closing price.

Kirkhorn Zachary, the Chief Financial Officer of Tesla Inc., sale 10,455 shares at $196.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Kirkhorn Zachary is holding 203,073 shares at $2,056,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc. stands at +15.45. The total capital return value is set at 30.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.41. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tesla Inc. (TSLA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.39. Total debt to assets is 6.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.