TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TRP is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRP is $44.56, which is $11.06 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 1.01B, and currently, shorts hold a 4.55% of that float. The average trading volume for TRP on April 03, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has increased by 1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 38.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.S. Oil Prices Pressured After Large Leak From Keystone Pipeline

TRP’s Market Performance

TRP’s stock has risen by 3.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.26% and a quarterly drop of -0.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for TC Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.05% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of -12.08% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.70. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.