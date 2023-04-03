Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 16.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Right Now?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TAK is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TAK is $18.03, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for TAK is 3.11B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for TAK on April 03, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

TAK’s Market Performance

TAK stock saw an increase of -0.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.45% and a quarterly increase of 5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for TAK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAK reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for TAK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 19th, 2022.

TAK Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.11 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stands at +6.45. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.25. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), the company’s capital structure generated 84.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.84. Total debt to assets is 36.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.