SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT)’s stock price has increased by 9.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Right Now?

The public float for SMRT is 143.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMRT on April 03, 2023 was 969.67K shares.

SMRT’s Market Performance

SMRT stock saw a decrease of 2.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.14% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.62% for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.13% for SMRT stock, with a simple moving average of -19.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMRT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SMRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to SMRT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

SMRT Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, SmartRent Inc. saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Best Robert T., who purchase 84,000 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, Best Robert T. now owns 4,905,222 shares of SmartRent Inc., valued at $306,852 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, the 10% Owner of SmartRent Inc., sale 95,634 shares at $5.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS is holding 19,630,624 shares at $536,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.