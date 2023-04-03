Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 3.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SVM is $5.25, which is $2.7 above the current price. The public float for SVM is 169.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on April 03, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM stock saw an increase of 7.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.75% and a quarterly increase of 26.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.32% for SVM stock, with a simple moving average of 37.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw 29.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.05 for the present operating margin

+37.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stands at +14.06. The total capital return value is set at 11.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.