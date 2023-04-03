Should You Invest in Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Now?

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 0.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRN is 5.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for BRN on April 03, 2023 was 37.58K shares.

BRN) stock’s latest price update

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN)’s stock price has increased by 23.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRN’s Market Performance

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has seen a 22.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.16% gain in the past month and a -8.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for BRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.40% for BRN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +13.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +24.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw -8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from KINZLER ALEXANDER C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.14 back on Mar 22. After this action, KINZLER ALEXANDER C now owns 939,500 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $21,390 using the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 1,717,156 shares at $90,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at +20.23. The total capital return value is set at 15.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.98. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.