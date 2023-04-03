Should You Invest in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 110.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AMD is at 1.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMD is $95.02, which is -$0.79 below the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume for AMD on April 03, 2023 was 62.75M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AMD) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 97.88. However, the company has experienced a 0.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMD’s Market Performance

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has experienced a 0.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.84% rise in the past month, and a 51.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 26.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMD, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.03. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 51.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from KUMAR DEVINDER, who sale 16,265 shares at the price of $94.85 back on Mar 16. After this action, KUMAR DEVINDER now owns 555,750 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,542,735 using the latest closing price.

KUMAR DEVINDER, the EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 41,849 shares at $81.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that KUMAR DEVINDER is holding 555,750 shares at $3,417,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.