Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is $7.00, which is -$8.37 below the current market price. The public float for SAFE is 13.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAFE on April 03, 2023 was 283.44K shares.

SAFE) stock’s latest price update

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 29.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SAFE’s Market Performance

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has seen a 1.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.82% gain in the past month and a 0.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for SAFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.29% for SAFE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFE

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAFE reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for SAFE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to SAFE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

SAFE Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFE rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, Safehold Inc. saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+95.52 for the present operating margin

+91.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safehold Inc. stands at +50.75. The total capital return value is set at 4.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Safehold Inc. (SAFE), the company’s capital structure generated 167.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.65. Total debt to assets is 61.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.