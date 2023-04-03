Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has increased by 2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 103.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ROST is at 0.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ROST is 338.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for ROST on April 03, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

ROST’s stock has seen a 4.74% increase for the week, with a -4.40% drop in the past month and a -8.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for Ross Stores Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for ROST stock, with a simple moving average of 8.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ROST Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.15. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from Hartshorn Michael J., who sale 20,529 shares at the price of $112.37 back on Mar 06. After this action, Hartshorn Michael J. now owns 127,659 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $2,306,811 using the latest closing price.

BUSH MICHAEL J, the Director of Ross Stores Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $81.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUSH MICHAEL J is holding 34,496 shares at $81,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Equity return is now at value 36.40, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.