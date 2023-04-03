Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 2.24. but the company has seen a 0.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/14/23 that DOJ Sues Rite Aid for Allegedly Filling Opioid Prescriptions With ‘Obvious Red Flags’

Is It Worth Investing in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for RAD is 54.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAD on April 03, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

RAD’s Market Performance

RAD’s stock has seen a 0.92% increase for the week, with a -38.55% drop in the past month and a -34.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for Rite Aid Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.29% for RAD stock, with a simple moving average of -59.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RAD, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

RAD Trading at -33.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -39.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -34.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.69 for the present operating margin

+19.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -2.19. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.00. Equity return is now at value 552.90, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), the company’s capital structure generated 5,983.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.36. Total debt to assets is 61.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,397.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.51 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.