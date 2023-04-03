Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FRBK is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRBK is $4.00, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for FRBK is 45.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.63% of that float. The average trading volume for FRBK on April 03, 2023 was 407.11K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FRBK) stock’s latest price update

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK)’s stock price has increased by 14.29 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRBK’s Market Performance

FRBK’s stock has risen by 14.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.17% and a quarterly drop of -36.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.10% for Republic First Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.38% for FRBK stock, with a simple moving average of -50.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRBK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FRBK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FRBK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2016.

FRBK Trading at -27.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.42%, as shares sank -29.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBK rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4722. In addition, Republic First Bancorp Inc. saw -36.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRBK starting from Duster Benjamin, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Duster Benjamin now owns 100 shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc., valued at $300 using the latest closing price.

MADONNA HARRY, the President of Republic First Bancorp Inc., sale 100 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that MADONNA HARRY is holding 44,900 shares at $300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Republic First Bancorp Inc. stands at +14.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK), the company’s capital structure generated 28.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.30. Total debt to assets is 1.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.