Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MARK is 2.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is $37.50, The public float for MARK is 10.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.13% of that float. On April 03, 2023, MARK’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

MARK) stock’s latest price update

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK)’s stock price has decreased by -5.10 compared to its previous closing price of 1.37. however, the company has experienced a 16.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MARK’s Market Performance

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has experienced a 16.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.72% drop in the past month, and a 18.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.27% for MARK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.15% for MARK stock, with a simple moving average of -52.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2018.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MARK reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MARK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2016.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MARK, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

MARK Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK rose by +28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1320. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc. saw 18.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.99 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings Inc. stands at +171.81. The total capital return value is set at -52.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 232.95.

Based on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), the company’s capital structure generated 90.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 37.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.