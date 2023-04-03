Real-Time Update: Euronav NV (EURN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Euronav NV (EURN) has seen a -8.31% decrease in the past week, with a -16.22% drop in the past month, and a -6.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for EURN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.55% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EURN is $20.61, which is $5.5 above the current price. The public float for EURN is 87.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EURN on April 03, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

EURN) stock’s latest price update

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.09 compared to its previous closing price of 16.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.30. In addition, Euronav NV saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.42 for the present operating margin

+27.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.84. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Euronav NV (EURN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.