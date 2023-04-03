Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has gone up by 8.79% for the week, with a -23.64% drop in the past month and a 2.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.75% for POAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.15% for POAI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POAI is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is $5.00, The public float for POAI is 75.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On April 03, 2023, POAI’s average trading volume was 452.45K shares.

POAI) stock’s latest price update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI)’s stock price has increased by 17.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has gone up by 8.79% for the week, with a -23.64% drop in the past month and a 2.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.75% for POAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.15% for POAI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.18% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at -21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares sank -24.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI rose by +8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3321. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1014.16 for the present operating margin

+6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1709.62. Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -76.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.