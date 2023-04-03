Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)’s stock price has increased by 4.18 compared to its previous closing price of 11.25. but the company has seen a 4.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) by analysts is $25.19, which is $11.8 above the current market price. The public float for PLUG is 523.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.83% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PLUG was 17.72M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG’s stock has seen a 4.36% increase for the week, with a -12.08% drop in the past month and a -4.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for Plug Power Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for PLUG stock, with a simple moving average of -34.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLUG reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for PLUG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PLUG, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

PLUG Trading at -17.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -15.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.85. In addition, Plug Power Inc. saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc. stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.