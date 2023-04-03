Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, PL stock has gone up by 11.65%, with a monthly decline of -12.67% and a quarterly plunge of -10.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.93% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -22.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is $8.11, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 265.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On April 03, 2023, PL’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

PL) stock’s latest price update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has increased by 10.08 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

In the past week, PL stock has gone up by 11.65%, with a monthly decline of -12.67% and a quarterly plunge of -10.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.93% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for PL stock, with a simple moving average of -22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

PL Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Planet Labs PBC (PL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.