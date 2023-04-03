PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) by analysts is $26.88, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for PGTI is 57.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PGTI was 473.79K shares.

PGTI) stock’s latest price update

PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI)’s stock price has increased by 9.84 compared to its previous closing price of 22.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PGTI’s Market Performance

PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has seen a 12.40% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.40% gain in the past month and a 38.12% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for PGTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.26% for PGTI stock, with a simple moving average of 22.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGTI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PGTI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2020.

PGTI Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI rose by +12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.10. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc. saw 39.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from LaPinska Deborah L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $21.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, LaPinska Deborah L now owns 114,733 shares of PGT Innovations Inc., valued at $212,506 using the latest closing price.

Hershberger Rodney, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $21.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Hershberger Rodney is holding 1,353,138 shares at $53,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc. stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 120.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.55. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.