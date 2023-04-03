Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS)’s stock price has increased by 8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 13.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Covid-19 Pill Developer to Spend SPAC IPO Funds on Clinical Trial, Hiring

Is It Worth Investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Right Now?

The public float for PRDS is 52.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRDS on April 03, 2023 was 157.82K shares.

PRDS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has seen a 13.49% increase in the past week, with a -7.14% drop in the past month, and a -15.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.95% for PRDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.58% for PRDS stock, with a simple moving average of -31.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRDS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRDS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

PRDS Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3097. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw -15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDS starting from Brusky Sean P., who purchase 21,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Dec 08. After this action, Brusky Sean P. now owns 21,000 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc., valued at $24,990 using the latest closing price.

WIGGANS THOMAS G, the Chief Executive Officer of Pardes Biosciences Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that WIGGANS THOMAS G is holding 50,000 shares at $13,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -42.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.