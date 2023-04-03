PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for PCAR is 515.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCAR on April 03, 2023 was 3.29M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PCAR) stock’s latest price update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR)’s stock price has increased by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 72.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that Paccar Earnings Beat Estimates. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has experienced a 4.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month, and a 11.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for PCAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for PCAR stock, with a simple moving average of 15.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $105 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $89. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCAR, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PCAR Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.06. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw 10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from PIGOTT MARK C, who sale 70,937 shares at the price of $108.96 back on Jan 30. After this action, PIGOTT MARK C now owns 3,192,798 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $7,729,019 using the latest closing price.

DOZIER C MICHAEL, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of PACCAR Inc, sale 31,538 shares at $110.52 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that DOZIER C MICHAEL is holding 12,062 shares at $3,485,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.73 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +10.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.86. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on PACCAR Inc (PCAR), the company’s capital structure generated 87.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.66. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.