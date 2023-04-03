Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OIG is 1.10.

The public float for OIG is 109.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OIG on April 03, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

OIG) stock’s latest price update

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG)’s stock price has increased by 9.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OIG’s Market Performance

OIG’s stock has risen by 25.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.73% and a quarterly drop of -11.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.29% for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.44% for OIG stock, with a simple moving average of -64.19% for the last 200 days.

OIG Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.60%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIG rose by +25.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1296. In addition, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. saw -25.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIG

Equity return is now at value -763.80, with -61.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.