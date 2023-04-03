Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.62% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of OPEN was 25.13M shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has increased by 7.98 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. However, the company has experienced a 6.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN’s stock has risen by 6.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.71% and a quarterly rise of 55.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.92% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.49% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -40.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPEN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5355. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 51.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from WHEELER CARRIE, who sale 112,066 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Mar 15. After this action, WHEELER CARRIE now owns 18,554,057 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $170,206 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 21,648 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 778,055 shares at $32,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.