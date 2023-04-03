Olo Inc. (OLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 8.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that Olo Stock Plunges as Restaurants Hold Back on Software for Ordering

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Olo Inc. (OLO) is $10.08, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for OLO is 99.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.08% of that float. On April 03, 2023, OLO’s average trading volume was 922.28K shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Olo Inc. (OLO) has seen a 1.67% increase in the past week, with a -2.50% drop in the past month, and a 21.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for OLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for OLO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLO reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for OLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to OLO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

OLO Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.59. In addition, Olo Inc. saw 21.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Glass Noah H., who sale 8,918 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Mar 06. After this action, Glass Noah H. now owns 310,880 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $69,537 using the latest closing price.

Benevides Peter J., the Chief Financial Officer of Olo Inc., sale 8,580 shares at $7.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Benevides Peter J. is holding 353,004 shares at $66,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc. stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc. (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Olo Inc. (OLO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.