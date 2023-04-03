Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for NU is 3.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume of NU on April 03, 2023 was 27.67M shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 4.81. However, the company has experienced a 14.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

NU’s Market Performance

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has experienced a 14.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month, and a 17.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for NU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.41% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of 7.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NU, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NU Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.