Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOGN is $0.50, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for NOGN is 16.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for NOGN on April 03, 2023 was 30.90K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NOGN) stock’s latest price update

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN)’s stock price has increased by 254.23 compared to its previous closing price of 2.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOGN’s Market Performance

Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has seen a 24.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.54% gain in the past month and a -37.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.27% for NOGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.72% for NOGN stock, with a simple moving average of -85.17% for the last 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.44%, as shares sank -50.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -39.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from Nugent Jan-Christopher, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nugent Jan-Christopher now owns 11,161,698 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $1,947 using the latest closing price.

HUBERMAN JONATHAN, the Co-CEO & President of Nogin Inc., purchase 8,800 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HUBERMAN JONATHAN is holding 172,632 shares at $8,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.43 for the present operating margin

+40.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nogin Inc. stands at -55.81. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.