NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL)’s stock price has increased by 11.38 compared to its previous closing price of 2.90. However, the company has experienced a 16.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NGL is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NGL is $2.50, which is -$0.73 below the current price. The public float for NGL is 122.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGL on April 03, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

NGL’s Market Performance

The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has seen a 16.19% increase in the past week, with a -8.50% drop in the past month, and a 166.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for NGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for NGL stock, with a simple moving average of 89.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NGL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NGL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on February 18th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to NGL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

NGL Trading at 24.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGL rose by +15.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, NGL Energy Partners LP saw 166.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGL starting from Cooper Bradley P, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Feb 14. After this action, Cooper Bradley P now owns 200,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP, valued at $139,315 using the latest closing price.

KRIMBILL H MICHAEL, the Chief Executive Officer of NGL Energy Partners LP, purchase 50,000 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KRIMBILL H MICHAEL is holding 2,938,615 shares at $53,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.27 for the present operating margin

+9.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for NGL Energy Partners LP stands at -2.32. The total capital return value is set at 8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), the company’s capital structure generated 266.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.72. Total debt to assets is 57.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 853.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.