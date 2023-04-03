Navigating the Volatility of Leju Holdings Limited’s (LEJU) Stock

In the past week, LEJU stock has gone up by 20.38%, with a monthly gain of 12.07% and a quarterly plunge of -2.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Leju Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.36% for LEJU stock, with a simple moving average of -25.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for LEJU is 13.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEJU on April 03, 2023 was 3.42K shares.

LEJU) stock’s latest price update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU)’s stock price has increased by 19.27 compared to its previous closing price of 1.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEJU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEJU reach a price target of $4.60. The rating they have provided for LEJU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2016.

LEJU Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU rose by +19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1319. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw -2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.32 for the present operating margin

+89.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Limited stands at -28.26. The total capital return value is set at -67.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.81. Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -31.50 for asset returns.

Based on Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU), the company’s capital structure generated 17.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.57. Total debt to assets is 5.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.