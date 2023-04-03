NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NAAS is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAAS is $14.50, The public float for NAAS is 49.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for NAAS on April 03, 2023 was 344.15K shares.

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS)’s stock price has increased by 15.26 compared to its previous closing price of 9.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 83.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAAS’s Market Performance

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has seen a 83.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 112.57% gain in the past month and a 256.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.19% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 107.60% for NAAS stock, with a simple moving average of 102.64% for the last 200 days.

NAAS Trading at 104.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.30%, as shares surge +114.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS rose by +83.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.41. In addition, NaaS Technology Inc. saw 173.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

The total capital return value is set at -6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 71.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.