Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has increased by 6.27 compared to its previous closing price of 47.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is above average at 4.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is $69.36, which is $16.69 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 111.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTDR on April 03, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

MTDR’s Market Performance

MTDR stock saw a decrease of 8.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Matador Resources Company (MTDR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for MTDR stock, with a simple moving average of -11.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

MTDR Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.01. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from PARKER TIMOTHY E., who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $43.52 back on Mar 16. After this action, PARKER TIMOTHY E. now owns 71,636 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $195,840 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Billy E, the President-Operations of Matador Resources Company, purchase 1,000 shares at $44.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Goodwin Billy E is holding 286,624 shares at $44,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Equity return is now at value 45.70, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.