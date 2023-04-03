Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is $3.94, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for LUMN is 991.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.40% of that float. On April 03, 2023, LUMN’s average trading volume was 35.79M shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN)’s stock price has increased by 3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 2.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

LUMN’s Market Performance

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has seen a 9.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.96% decline in the past month and a -50.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for LUMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for LUMN stock, with a simple moving average of -62.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUMN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LUMN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LUMN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3.50 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUMN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for LUMN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LUMN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

LUMN Trading at -28.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -16.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw -49.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from CLONTZ STEVEN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.34 back on Nov 29. After this action, CLONTZ STEVEN T now owns 340,029 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc., valued at $26,700 using the latest closing price.

CLONTZ STEVEN T, the Director of Lumen Technologies Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that CLONTZ STEVEN T is holding 335,029 shares at $31,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.84 for the present operating margin

+35.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at -8.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 48.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.