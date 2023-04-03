Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is above average at 224.29x. The 36-month beta value for KGC is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for KGC is 1.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on April 03, 2023 was 15.72M shares.

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 4.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC’s stock has risen by 8.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.27% and a quarterly rise of 13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Kinross Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.16% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KGC, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

KGC Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.