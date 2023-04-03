Home  »  Business   »  Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Beta Value: Underst...

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is above average at 224.29x. The 36-month beta value for KGC is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for KGC is 1.24B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of KGC on April 03, 2023 was 15.72M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

KGC) stock’s latest price update

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 4.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC’s stock has risen by 8.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.27% and a quarterly rise of 13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Kinross Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.16% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KGC, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

KGC Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​