Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is $45.08, which is -$1.93 below the current market price. The public float for KC is 112.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.23% of that float. On April 03, 2023, KC’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has increased by 13.10 compared to its previous closing price of 7.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 41.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KC’s Market Performance

KC’s stock has risen by 41.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 109.67% and a quarterly rise of 132.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.80% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 70.62% for KC stock, with a simple moving average of 143.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KC Trading at 82.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares surge +97.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +41.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 132.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+5.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -27.80, with -14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.