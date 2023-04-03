Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JCI is 1.24.

The public float for JCI is 685.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCI on April 03, 2023 was 3.65M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JCI) stock’s latest price update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 59.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that Companies Plan to Pour Even More Cash Into Buybacks, Dividends in 2022

JCI’s Market Performance

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has experienced a 3.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.45% drop in the past month, and a -6.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for JCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.87% for JCI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JCI reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for JCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to JCI, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

JCI Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.50. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -5.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from MCCONEGHY DANIEL C, who sale 3,068 shares at the price of $64.43 back on Feb 10. After this action, MCCONEGHY DANIEL C now owns 5,054 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $197,671 using the latest closing price.

ELLIS MICHAEL J, the EVP Chief Digital & Customer O of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 28,825 shares at $65.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that ELLIS MICHAEL J is holding 8,101 shares at $1,877,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.