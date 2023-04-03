Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO)’s stock price has increased by 22.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.77. However, the company has seen a 23.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Right Now?

The public float for INDO is 3.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INDO on April 03, 2023 was 142.17K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INDO’s Market Performance

INDO stock saw an increase of 23.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.19% and a quarterly increase of 25.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.10% for INDO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for INDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INDO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2022.

Noble Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for INDO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to INDO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

INDO Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDO rose by +24.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited saw 25.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.