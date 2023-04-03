IBEX Limited (IBEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 25.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) Right Now?

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.66x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IBEX Limited (IBEX) by analysts is $31.20, which is $6.8 above the current market price. The public float for IBEX is 9.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of IBEX was 89.24K shares.

IBEX’s Market Performance

IBEX’s stock has seen a -10.26% decrease for the week, with a -10.26% drop in the past month and a -2.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for IBEX Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.87% for IBEX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBEX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IBEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBEX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

IBEX Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -12.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBEX fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.90. In addition, IBEX Limited saw -1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.20 for the present operating margin

+20.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for IBEX Limited stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 15.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.89. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on IBEX Limited (IBEX), the company’s capital structure generated 104.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.08. Total debt to assets is 36.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, IBEX Limited (IBEX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.