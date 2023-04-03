Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)’s stock price has increased by 3.32 compared to its previous closing price of 26.48. However, the company has seen a 1.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

Is It Worth Investing in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Right Now?

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for HUN is 179.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HUN was 2.36M shares.

HUN’s Market Performance

HUN stock saw a decrease of 1.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Huntsman Corporation (HUN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for HUN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.62% for the last 200 days.

HUN Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.54. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw -0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 341,614 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $298,995 using the latest closing price.

ESPELAND CURTIS E, the Director of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $30.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ESPELAND CURTIS E is holding 18,533 shares at $452,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.