Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has gone up by 3.90% for the week, with a -25.18% drop in the past month and a -20.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.83% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.51% for HBAN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) by analysts is $15.08, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HBAN was 20.20M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 11.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBAN reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for HBAN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HBAN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at -19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -26.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from PORTEOUS DAVID L, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $15.01 back on Jan 27. After this action, PORTEOUS DAVID L now owns 62,845 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,201,008 using the latest closing price.

Jones Michael Scott, the Senior Exec. V.P. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 50,000 shares at $15.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Jones Michael Scott is holding 52,647 shares at $762,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.