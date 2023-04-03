Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has seen a 8.38% increase in the past week, with a -0.65% drop in the past month, and a 5.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for HBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.85% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HBM is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HBM is 261.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for HBM on April 03, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has increased by 2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HBM Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.