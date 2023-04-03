HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has decreased by -5.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.37. but the company has seen a -33.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

The public float for HUBC is 74.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on April 03, 2023 was 5.52M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUBC’s Market Performance

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen a -33.16% decrease in the past week, with a 4.00% rise in the past month, and a -88.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.42% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.16% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -85.53% for the last 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -77.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.09%, as shares sank -22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -33.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7663. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -89.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.