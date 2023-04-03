Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HUSA stock has gone up by 13.21%, with a monthly decline of -7.69% and a quarterly plunge of -12.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.58% for Houston American Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.61% for HUSA stock, with a simple moving average of -21.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) by analysts is $137.50, The public float for HUSA is 8.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HUSA was 130.36K shares.

HUSA) stock’s latest price update

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA)’s stock price has increased by 15.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUSA

C.K. Cooper, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUSA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HUSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2012.

HUSA Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp. saw -12.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUSA starting from TERWILLIGER JOHN F, who sale 4,630 shares at the price of $4.02 back on Nov 25. After this action, TERWILLIGER JOHN F now owns 671,540 shares of Houston American Energy Corp., valued at $18,613 using the latest closing price.

SCHOONOVER JAMES A, the Director of Houston American Energy Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $4.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that SCHOONOVER JAMES A is holding 157,976 shares at $65,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.75 for the present operating margin

+34.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp. stands at -76.80. The total capital return value is set at -12.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.97.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.54. Total debt to assets is 2.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.