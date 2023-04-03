HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DINO stock has gone up by 1.64%, with a monthly decline of -7.10% and a quarterly plunge of -6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for HF Sinclair Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Right Now?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DINO is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DINO is $62.71, which is $14.87 above the current market price. The public float for DINO is 154.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.57% of that float. The average trading volume for DINO on April 03, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

DINO) stock’s latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 49.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

In the past week, DINO stock has gone up by 1.64%, with a monthly decline of -7.10% and a quarterly plunge of -6.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for HF Sinclair Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DINO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DINO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DINO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DINO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DINO reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for DINO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DINO, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

DINO Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.78. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw -6.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Jennings Michael, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $51.06 back on Mar 08. After this action, Jennings Michael now owns 182,859 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $2,553,113 using the latest closing price.

LEE JAMES H, the Director of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 4,180 shares at $50.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that LEE JAMES H is holding 57,101 shares at $211,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.76. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.70. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.