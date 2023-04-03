Hess Corporation (HES) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HES is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HES is $160.30, which is $16.91 above the current price. The public float for HES is 276.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HES on April 03, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)’s stock price has increased by 7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 132.34. however, the company has experienced a 12.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/25/23 that Stock Market News

HES’s Market Performance

Hess Corporation (HES) has seen a 12.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.91% gain in the past month and a 0.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for HES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.63% for HES stock, with a simple moving average of 11.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $170 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HES reach a price target of $181. The rating they have provided for HES stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HES, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

HES Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HES rose by +12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.67. In addition, Hess Corporation saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HES starting from Hill Gregory P., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $132.40 back on Mar 29. After this action, Hill Gregory P. now owns 116,346 shares of Hess Corporation, valued at $993,000 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Richard D., the Senior Vice President of Hess Corporation, sale 33,191 shares at $138.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Lynch Richard D. is holding 23,622 shares at $4,608,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.38 for the present operating margin

+41.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hess Corporation stands at +17.60. The total capital return value is set at 26.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.26. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hess Corporation (HES), the company’s capital structure generated 116.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.81. Total debt to assets is 42.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hess Corporation (HES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.