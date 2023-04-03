Heska Corporation (HSKA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HSKA is 10.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On April 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HSKA was 126.86K shares.

HSKA) stock’s latest price update

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA)’s stock price has increased by 20.39 compared to its previous closing price of 97.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HSKA’s Market Performance

HSKA’s stock has risen by 27.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.82% and a quarterly rise of 89.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Heska Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.52% for HSKA stock, with a simple moving average of 46.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSKA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSKA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HSKA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HSKA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $58 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSKA reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for HSKA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to HSKA, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

HSKA Trading at 35.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +36.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSKA rose by +27.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.94. In addition, Heska Corporation saw 89.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSKA starting from Wilson Kevin S., who purchase 11,018 shares at the price of $58.62 back on Jan 06. After this action, Wilson Kevin S. now owns 167,072 shares of Heska Corporation, valued at $645,926 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Kevin S., the CEO and President of Heska Corporation, purchase 3,440 shares at $59.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Wilson Kevin S. is holding 156,054 shares at $205,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSKA

Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heska Corporation (HSKA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.