Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI)’s stock price has increased by 45.98 compared to its previous closing price of 4.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 53.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GFAI is $30.00, which is $32.92 above the current market price. The public float for GFAI is 1.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.12% of that float. The average trading volume for GFAI on April 03, 2023 was 255.75K shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI’s stock has seen a 53.91% increase for the week, with a 4.27% rise in the past month and a 35.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.95% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.52% for GFAI stock, with a simple moving average of -30.36% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.56%, as shares sank -18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +53.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 39.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -15.59. The total capital return value is set at -13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.83.

Based on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 371.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.79. Total debt to assets is 57.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.